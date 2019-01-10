Man hit with hammer by teenage gang outside McDonald's

The attack happened beside a Dumfries branch on Wednesday night.

Dumfries: He got into an argument with ten teenagers. Google 2018

A man has been hit with a hammer during an argument with ten teenagers outside a McDonald's.

The attack happened outside a branch on Lochside Road in Dumfries at 7.45pm on Wednesday.

A 27-year-old man was struck with a hammer during a confrontation with ten teenagers, aged 16.

The attacker is 5ft 7in, skinny and has short dark hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark tracksuit bottoms and Nike Air trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

