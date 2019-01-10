Man hit with hammer by teenage gang outside McDonald's
The attack happened beside a Dumfries branch on Wednesday night.
A man has been hit with a hammer during an argument with ten teenagers outside a McDonald's.
The attack happened outside a branch on Lochside Road in Dumfries at 7.45pm on Wednesday.
A 27-year-old man was struck with a hammer during a confrontation with ten teenagers, aged 16.
The attacker is 5ft 7in, skinny and has short dark hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark tracksuit bottoms and Nike Air trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
