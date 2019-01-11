Three injured and 12 evacuated as fire rips through flats
Emergency services were called to Southcroft Street in Govan, Glasgow, on Friday morning.
Three people have been injured while 12 were evacuated after a fire ripped through a block of flats.
Emergency services were called to Southcroft Street in Govan, Glasgow, shortly after 5.45am on Friday.
The road has been closed while investigations into the first-floor fire are under way.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a flat fire in Southcroft Street in Govan at around 5.46am this morning.
"A number of fire engines responded to the alert, including an aerial appliance.
"Three people were taken to hospital and 12 people were evacuated from the flats.
"Crews currently remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe."
