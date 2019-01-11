Three injured and 12 evacuated as fire rips through flats

Emergency services were called to Southcroft Street in Govan, Glasgow, on Friday morning.

Govan: Three people taken to hospital.

Three people have been injured while 12 were evacuated after a fire ripped through a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to Southcroft Street in Govan, Glasgow, shortly after 5.45am on Friday.

The road has been closed while investigations into the first-floor fire are under way.

Fire: 12 people were evacuated.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a flat fire in Southcroft Street in Govan at around 5.46am this morning.

"A number of fire engines responded to the alert, including an aerial appliance.

"Three people were taken to hospital and 12 people were evacuated from the flats.

"Crews currently remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe."

Glasgow: Road has been closed by police.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.