Neglected dogs discovered dumped in cage next to road

Dogs: They were found in a cage.

Two neglected dogs have been found dumped in a cage next to a road.

A spaniel and a poodle were found on the A71 between Ashgill and the Garion Bridges in Lanarkshire.

The dogs were underweight and had skin issues when they were discovered by a member of the public on Tuesday.

Scottish SPCA inspector Jack Marshall said, "We were contacted by a member of the public who found the female dogs and took them into their home.

"They were found shut in a cage and both were underweight with skin issues.

"The spaniel is microchipped but it's out of date. We do know that she is under two-years-old and the poodle who is not microchipped seems to be the same age or younger."

He added: "We are grateful to the member of the public who took the dogs in so they weren't left outside in what was probably very stressful circumstances for them.

"If anyone recognises these dogs or has any information, we'd encourage them to contact us as we are keen to identify the person responsible for abandoning them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 03000 999 999.

