'Pick up artist' YouTube videos lead to man's arrest

A 37-year-old man has been arrested as investigations into the viral clips continue.

Arrest: Police launched an investigation after video appeared online. © Flickr/ Hillary

A so-called "pick up artist" may be recording his next YouTube video from a cell, after police confirmed the arrest of a man in connection with a viral video that encouraged men to target woman for sex in Glasgow.

The 37-year-old was arrested after police launched an investigation into the YouTube clip that went viral on social media on Wednesday following a BBC report highlighting the tactics being used to "pick up" women by some men.

The video in question was from a YouTube channel with 4,370 subscribers and titles including "How to have fast sex with hot girls."

The misogynistic videos instruct men to treat women poorly in order to attract them, among other things, and the police described the man's actions in the videos as "predatory."

