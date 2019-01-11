Teenager with autism goes missing from care unit

Lewis Birch was last seen by staff in Hurlford, East Ayrshire, at 9.30pm on Thursday.

Lewis Birch: Searches are being carried out to find him.

A teenager with autism has gone missing from a care unit.

Searches are being carried out to find Lewis Birch who was last seen by staff in Hurlford, East Ayrshire, at 9.30pm on Thursday.

The 16-year-old is white, 5ft 8in and has dark red hair.

Search: Lewis Birch was last seen by care staff.

He was wearing a navy top, black denim jeans and an orange jacket.

Sergeant Iain Farmer said: "Lewis has been missing before but usually returns after a few hours.

"Concern for his wellbeing and safety is growing because he hasn't been seen since Thursday night."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

