Good Boy: Police dog retires after lifetime of service

Slaine, a German Shepherd, was just three months old when he was selected by the force.

PD Slaine: The dog had "no fear". Police Scotland

A Scottish police dog has retired after almost eight years of work.

Eight-year-old Slaine, a German Shepherd, started training with Police Scotland when he was three months old.

Since then he has been working with his handler, PC Phil Farndell, who described him as having "no fear".

The dog squad tweeted that they had dedicated today to the pooch.

"We are dedicating the day to police dog Slaine who is retiring" they said.

"His handler is moving to Barra to be a cop there."

The dog was known as a force to be reckoned with.

"Even handlers aren't keen on walking him when he's in the kennels for his holidays" Police Scotland said.

"He had the 'found you' face perfected from a young age!"

PD Slaine: On the day he was collected. Police Scotland

Police dogs are specially trained using scents and sounds to catch criminals on the run.

They recover stolen property and can also help trace missing people.

There are 75 Police Scotland dogs working across the country.

