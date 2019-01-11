Schools bus smashes into houses after careering off road

Emergency services were called to Carnbroe Road in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

A school bus has smashed into a row of houses after careering off a road.

Emergency services were called to Carnbroe Road in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at 3.15pm on Friday.

The road has been closed while investigations are under way.

It is not yet known if anyone on the high school bus has been injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We have received reports of a crash on Carnbroe Road in Coatbridge.

"We are currently at the scene."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "This is an ongoing incident. We are making the scene safe."

