Man charged over 'pick up artist' videos shared online
The 37-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
A man has been charged in connection with a viral video that encouraged men to target woman for sex in Glasgow.
The 37-year-old was held after police launched an investigation into a YouTube clip widely shared on social media.
It followed a BBC report highlighting the tactics being used to "pick up" women by some men.
He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
