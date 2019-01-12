Teenager with autism missing from care unit found safe
Searches were carried out to find Lewis Birch after he disappeared in Hurlford, East Ayrshire.
A teenager with autism who went missing from a care unit has been traced.
Searches were carried out to find Lewis Birch after he disappeared in Hurlford, East Ayrshire.
Staff grew increasingly concerned after he was last seen at 9.30pm on Thursday.
However, the 16-year-old from Kilmarnock was found safely on Saturday morning.
His family thanked the public and the police for their assistance.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.