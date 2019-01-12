Teenager with autism missing from care unit found safe

Searches were carried out to find Lewis Birch after he disappeared in Hurlford, East Ayrshire.

Traced: Lewis Birch.

A teenager with autism who went missing from a care unit has been traced.



Staff grew increasingly concerned after he was last seen at 9.30pm on Thursday.

However, the 16-year-old from Kilmarnock was found safely on Saturday morning.

His family thanked the public and the police for their assistance.

