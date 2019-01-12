Man left injured after attack outside pub in Glasgow
Officers were called to Shettleston Road, in Shettleston, at around 9.30pm on Friday.
Officers were called to Shettleston Road, in Shettleston, at around 9.30pm on Friday, following reports of the assault.
The street was cordoned off from the junction with McNair Street, near the Portland Arms bar.
A 29-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment and was later released.
Police Scotland confirmed that officers are checking CCTV to establish the circumstances of the incident.
A spokeswoman said: "At around 9:30pm police received a report of a 29-year-old man who was seriously assaulted in Shettleston Road.
"He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary and released after treatment.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
