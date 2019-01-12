Van driver dies three days after multi-vehicle crash

Mary Logan was left critically injured following the collision in South Lanarkshire on Wednesday.

Crash death: A73 near Thankerton. Google 2019

A woman has died three days after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash in South Lanarkshire.

Mary Logan, from Lanark, was left critically injured after the smash near Thankerton at around 4.50pm on Wednesday.

The 62 year-old was driving a Peugeot Blipper van ahead of the collision with two cars on the A73.

Emergency crews found three women and a man injured at the scene.

Ms Logan was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and later died from her injuries on Saturday.



Her family has been informed and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Enquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash, and anyone with information should contact police.

