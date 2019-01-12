  • STV
  • MySTV

Piles of clinical waste pictured at Scots health centres

STV

Photos showing a large amount of waste piled in North Lanarkshire have emerged on social media.

Clinical waste: Bags piled up in health centres in Coatbridge and Cumbernauld.
Clinical waste: Bags piled up in health centres in Coatbridge and Cumbernauld.

Photos showing a large amount of clinical waste piled at health centres in Scotland have emerged on social media.

Dozens of large bags stacked on top of bins can be seen in the images captured at North Lanarkshire health centres in Coatbridge and Cumbernauld.

It comes after Scots clinical waste disposal firm Healthcare Environment Services (HES) ceased operations as a result of becoming embroiled in a stockpiling controversy last year.

The photos emerged on a Facebook page created by a number of people concerned with the HES conflict.

NHS Lanarkshire claimed the backlog was due to a delay in uplifts being requested and posed no risk.

John Paterson, director of PSSD, also confirmed the waste was removed between December 9 and 11.

He said. "The waste at Coatbridge, Kilsyth and Central (in Cumbernauld) Health Centres was uplifted between 9 and 11 December.

"We have an agreed interim process in place to ensure that clinical waste is uplifted as and when required, while the national contract is resolved.

"There was a delay in uplifts being requested with these three centres but we have taken steps to avoid this in future.

"This was low level clinical waste that was bagged in accordance with procedures and held in closed-off areas.

"There was no risk to public health."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1434106-workers-made-redundant-as-troubled-waste-firm-goes-bust/ | default

Last month workers lost their jobs at HES after it was stripped of NHS contracts.

The waste disposal firm was accused of allowing body parts to pile up.

In November, HES said it planned to sue the NHS organisations which had terminated their contracts.

HES insisted a shortage of incinerators led to the backlog problem and it has always maintained the waste was being stored safely and securely.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.