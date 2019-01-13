Search launched to find man missing from hospital 

Police are looking to trace James Sharpe, 37, who was last seen at Ayr Hospital on Friday morning.

Missing: James Sharpe was last seen at Ayr Hospital. Police Scotland/SWNS

A search has been launched after a man went missing from a hospital in Ayrshire.

James Sharpe, 37, was last seen at Ayr Hospital on Friday morning.

Police are now appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing him.

Mr Sharpe is described as white, 5ft 4 inches in height and of slim build with short greying hair. He has a tattoo of a devil on his right forearm.

Inspector McColl of Ayr Police Office said today: "Enquiries are continuing today to trace James who was reported missing to police in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Although James is reported missing from within the South Ayrshire area he resides in and frequents the East Ayrshire areas.

"I would ask anyone who has seen James, or anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.

"I would also ask James himself to contact police to let us know he is safe and well.

"Any information can be passed to officers at either Ayr or Cumnock Police office by calling the non-emergency number 101."

