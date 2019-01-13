Concerns grow for man missing for more than two weeks

John O'Donnell, 46, was last seen in The Hub in London Road, Glasgow, on December 29.

Missing: John O'Donnell. Police Scotland

A search has been launched for a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

His relatives, who live in the south-side of the city, have not seen or heard from him in weeks and are growing increasingly concerned.

Mr O'Donnell's home is in Wyndford Road, Maryhill but he hasn't been seen there since December.

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries, however all attempts to locate him have so far proved unsuccessful.

Mr O'Donnell is around 5ft 8in, with a slim build, short brown hair, brown eyes and a pale complexion.

He has a tattoo on his right upper arm illustrating the O'Donnell coat of arms.

He also has a scar on his face and a tattoo on his lower back which says Louise.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are continuing to check CCTV footage for any information which could assist in locating John and they are appealing to anyone who may have seen John or who has any information as to his whereabouts to contact them via 101."

