Amputee backs organ donation after double hand transplant

Corrine Hutton and her family feel a 'responsibility' to urge others to sign up.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5989007604001-corrine-hutton-s-brother-on-organ-donation.jpg" />

A quadruple amputee who has successfully undergone a double hand transplant is urging people to sign up to the organ donor register.

Corrine Hutton, 47, underwent the complicated 12-hour procedure at Leeds General Infirmary at the start of January.

The single mother, from Renfrewshire in Scotland, lost her hands and feet in 2013 after suffering acute pneumonia and sepsis, which nearly killed her.

Since the surgery, her brother Davy Hutton has said she is recovering well, posting on her charity Facebook page Finding Your Feet.

"Thank you so much for all of your messages of support for Cor, she's doing well and, typically, way ahead of schedule," Davy said.

"I have read all the messages and they've been relayed to Cor who is drawing enormous strength from each and every one. We had to stop her yesterday trying to reply using her nose and a 'dabber' in her mouth!"

'My sister is a warrior, but the girl who gave her this opportunity is the true hero of this story.' Davy Hutton

Corrine's brother also spoke to STV News about how the surgery has impacted her and highlighted the "responsibility" she feels towards highlighting organ donation.

"As you change the world going forward, it's two of your changing the world. It's her and the lady who has donated these hands," Davy said.

"But the lady who has donated the hands has also donated lungs and heart and kidneys, so somebody somewhere is waking up that maybe wasn't going to wake up.

"With that comes a massive responsiblity as to how you use it, as we have been, to get as many people as we can to sign up for organ donation.

"It really is that simple."

Davy added: "My sister is a warrior, but the girl who gave her this opportunity is the true hero of this story."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.