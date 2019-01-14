Man 'sexually assaulted and injured' one-year-old girl

Alan Kusz allegedly attacked the baby at a house in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.

Police: Man appeared in court.

A man is to stand trial charged with sexually assaulting and injuring a baby girl.

Alan Kusz faced the accusation during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

It is claimed the 43-year-old attacked the one-year-old at a house in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, last April.

Prosecutors allege the baby was assaulted to her severe injury and permanent impairment.

Kusz pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Lord Mulholland set a trial due to begin in May.

