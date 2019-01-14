Man 'sexually assaulted and injured' one-year-old girl
Alan Kusz allegedly attacked the baby at a house in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.
A man is to stand trial charged with sexually assaulting and injuring a baby girl.
Alan Kusz faced the accusation during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
It is claimed the 43-year-old attacked the one-year-old at a house in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, last April.
Prosecutors allege the baby was assaulted to her severe injury and permanent impairment.
Kusz pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Lord Mulholland set a trial due to begin in May.
