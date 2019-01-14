Just the tonic: Man finds 80-year-old bottle of Buckfast

Jonathan Porter, 33, was clearing out his parents attic when he made the discovery.

A man found a bottle of Buckfast that pre-dates World War Two during a clear-out of his parents' house.

Jonathan Porter, 33, made the rare discovery inside a dusty box in their attic.

After finding the bottle, he had it tested by Buckfast makers J Chandler and company who said it had been made before 1936, making it over 83 years old.

Mr Porter, from Glasgow, said: "My grandparents owned an off -licence on Duke Street in Glasgow before the Second World War.

"While I was helping my dad to tidy up his attic I found a box with lots of things from the shop in it, this bottle included.

"At first I had no idea what it was because it was so dusty.

"It wasn't until I contacted the makers of Buckfast that I realised how old it was."

Buckfast bosses explained how they were able to establish a time period in which the product was made.

In a letter to Jonathan, they said: "If the address on the label is Parliament Square then the bottle was produced before 1936.

"If the address is out Fulham office then it was produced after 1936.

"This is the date the company relocated as the government at the time requisitioned our office in Whitehall for the War Offices.

"It's difficult to date it more accurately than that as the label and bottle changed very little over a long period of time."

Unsure what to do with the product, Mr Porter said he has put it on eBay "to see what happens".

"I didn't think much of it so I thought I'd stick it on eBay and maybe get a couple of quid for it, but it seems to have really taken off in the last 24 hours.

"It's been quite unbelievable - it's older than most people's grannies!".

And in the meantime, Buckfast have offered him a fresh bottle to enjoy - seeing as the one he found is out of date.

