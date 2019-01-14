Robert Burns mural celebrates legacy of the Bard

A mural marking the legacy of the Ayrshire poet has been unveiled in Glasgow.

Legacy: The mural aims to capture the lasting influence of Robert Burns

A new mural celebrating the work and legacy of Roberts Burns has been unveiled in Glasgow.

Scottish lettering artist Craig Black produced the Tae The Bard piece at SWG3, focusing on one of the most famous works: A Man's A Man For A' That.

The artwork comes as part of the Burns Night 2019 celebrations more than 200 years after the death of the Ayrshire poet.

Mr Black said the final 12ft by 16ft mural was not his first idea but was still "extremely proud" of how it turned out.

He said: "We originally planned to have a stencil and create the poem in the background and spray-paint it.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5989219355001-news-0114burns-16x9.jpg" />

"If it was on my own it would have taken me half a day but unfortunately it didn't work pretty well.

"The last day came and I had a lot of pressure to get it done so I reached out to nine or ten amazing designers to come and help me hand-paint it all, which was fantastic."

He added: "I couldn't have done it without them. It's great to see it in all its glory."

SWG3: The mural will on display throughout January

The mural is on display in the courtyard of the events space and arts venue among other pieces including graffiti street art.

The man behind the latest edition remarked on how it broadens the appeal to a wider demographic - much like Burns himself.

Mr Black continued: "We chose this poem as one of Burns' famous poems that kinda related to me as well in terms of his honesty and relatability to the everyday person.

"This mural and the launch of the #TaeTheBard campaign is all about doing what we can to come together to celebrate Burns Night."

