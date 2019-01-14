Two bodies discovered in house as streets cordoned off 

Police, fire and ambulance crews have been called to Stoneside Square in Thornliebank, Glasgow.

Deaths: Police have cordoned off the road. Google 2019

Two bodies have been discovered in a house in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Stoneside Square in Thornliebank at 10.10am on Monday.

Officers have closed roads while investigations into the cause of the deaths are carried out.

STV News understands the incident is potentially gas related.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 10.10am, police were called to a report of a concern for a person on Stoneside Square, Thorniebank.

"Emergency services attended and on arrival police discovered two bodies within a property.

"Officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries into the circumstances.

"The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained.

"Police are working with partner agencies and taking all precautionary measures."

