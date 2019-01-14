Woman taxi driver assaulted in 'terrifying' robbery

The men punched and threatened the driver before stealing a three-figure sum.

Burnside Avenue: Taxi-driver robbed. Google

A taxi driver has been assaulted by two men who stole a three-figure sum of money during a "terrifying" robbery in North Lanarkshire.

Police are appealing for information relating to the incident that took place in Bellshill at around 4.25pm on Sunday.

The 34-year-old female driver was in her blue taxi on Burnside Avenue when she was approached by the men who punched and threatened her before making off with the stolen money.

The victim did not require medical treatment.

Police have released descriptions of the suspects who are both described as white men with slim builds and under 6ft tall.

The first man was wearing a red and blue bubble jacket with a hood pulled tight round his face and black tracksuit bottoms.

The second man was clean shaven and was wearing a grey tracksuit with a silver logo on the breast, white trainers and a navy blue bobble hat.

Detective Sergeant Gary Crossan, Wishaw CID, said: "This was a terrifying incident for a woman who was only going about her work. Our officers will do everything they can to trace the two men responsible.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area last night who may have information that can help us. Do you remember seeing these two men?

"You may also have dash-cam footage if you were driving in Bellshill yesterday, please check back as this could hold vital information."

