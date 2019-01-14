Girl battling cancer granted wish to dance with Scottish Ballet 

Lily Douglas, 11, has a rare form of childhood cancer and is a huge fan of ballet.

Cinderella: Lily danced with her favourite performers. Scottish Ballet

A girl battling a rare form of childhood cancer's dream came true when she was invited to dance with Scottish Ballet.

Lily Douglas, 11, is a huge ballet fan who has recently been undergoing rounds of treatment for Ewing's Sarcoma.

A family friend applied on Lily's behalf to Scottish Ballet's Make a Wish campaign and the Perthshire schoolgirl was invited to spend a day with the company on Saturday.

Idols: Lily met the principle dancers. Scottish Ballet

Thinking she was attending a workshop at Theatre Royal Glasgow, principal dancers Bethany Kingsley-Garner, Constance Devernay and Sophie Martin surprised her and announced that she would, in fact, be welcomed to watch the company take their morning class before joining them on stage.

Ballet dancer and Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey Bussell sent Lily a special video message and she was taken on a backstage tour to look at the sets, costumes, and props.

On stage, principal dancer Christopher Harrison - who is playing the prince, presented Lily with her own custom, bejewelled pointe shoe.

Lily and her family then took to their seats to watch the magical performance of Cinderella.

Star: Lily danced with the professionals. Scottish Ballet

"I can't believe her wish was chosen" said Lily's mum, Jane.

"When I found out I was over the moon; it was so difficult to keep the news a secret, but the surprise was worth it.

"From the minute we arrived, we were made to feel so welcome by Scottish Ballet and it was an incredible experience. Lily had an amazing day, and she loved being part of the company."

"I am delighted that Scottish Ballet were able to make this wish come true for Lily" added Dame Darcey Bussell.

"There were so many wishes for us to choose from, but we were all inspired by Lily's story and her love and passion for dance.

"She really deserved to have this opportunity to dance with Scottish Ballet, and I hope she had the most wonderful day".

Company: Lily and her favourite dancers. Scottish Ballet

Over 400 wishes were submitted to Scottish Ballet's Make a Wish campaign, with over 100,000 votes cast by the general public.

The top 50 were presented to a celebrity judging panel which included Dame Darcey Bussell, Susan Calman, Fred MacAulay, Janice Forsyth, Christopher Hampson and Principal Dancer Christopher Harrison.

The remaining four wishes will be announced on Thursday January 31.

