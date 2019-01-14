Man on sexual assault charge after 'pick-up' video post

Adnan Ahmed, 37, was also charged with voyeurism and four counts of breach of the peace.

Ahmed was remanded in custody

A man has appeared in court charged with sexual offences after police investigated an online video which allegedly encouraged men to "pick up" women for sex in Glasgow.

Adnan Ahmed appeared at the city's sheriff court in private, where he was charged with sexual assault and four counts of breach of the peace.

The 37-year-old was also charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and voyeurism.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Ahmed, of Glasgow, is expected to appear for a further hearing within eight days.

