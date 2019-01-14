Girl, seven, among four treated after suspicious fire

Police are investigating after the blaze at a house in Hamilton.

Fire service: Called to the blaze on Sunday night (file pic). © STV

Four people including a seven-year-old girl were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire being treated as suspicious by police.

Emergency services attended the blaze at a property in Milton Terrace, Hamilton, at 11.45pm on Sunday.

Two men, aged 40 and 46, and a 30-year-old woman were also treated by paramedics along with the young girl in the South Lanarkshire town.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and conducted a joint investigation with Police Scotland.

Detective Constable John Law said: "Thankfully no-one was seriously injured as a result of this cowardly act and it is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible.

"I'd like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or witness a person or persons acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Milton Terrace.

"Anyone with information who could help us trace the person or persons responsible should contact police at Cambuslang via telephone number 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.