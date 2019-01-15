Major rail delays after Glasgow Central signalling fault 

Dozens of trains in and out city were cancelled at around 6am on Tuesday morning.

Signal fault: Glasgow Central Station. SWNS

ScotRail passengers have been hit with major delays after dozens of trains were cancelled due to a signalling fault at Glasgow Central Station.

A large number of services were halted while others were rescheduled after the problem emerged at around 6am on Tuesday.

Trains travelling from areas including Ayr, Edinburgh, East Kilbride and Paisley have all been affected.

Replacement buses were laid on for passengers heading in and out of Glasgow.

Lines have reopened but commuters have been told to expect delays to last until around 10am.

ScotRail tweeted: "NEW: @NetworkRailSCOT have advised us of a fault with the signalling system at #GlasgowCentral.

"Services from Glasgow Central will be delayed or revised."

Staff urged passengers from Edinburgh to travel on services to Glasgow's Queen Street Station if possible.

A spokesperson tweeted: "Lines have now reopened but due to crews and sets being out of position, disruption will continue through the morning peak."

