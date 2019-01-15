Man stabbed multiple times in assault outside Lidl
The 23-year-old was attacked in the Govanhill area of Glasgow on Monday night.
A man has been stabbed multiple times outside a Lidl supermarket.
The assault happened on Langside Road in Govanhill, Glasgow, at 8.10pm on Monday.
A 23-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition.
Officers closed the road while investigations were carried out.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 8:10pm on Monday, January 14, police were called to a report of a 23-year-old man having been seriously assaulted on Langside Road.
"Emergency services attended and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing."
