Tributes paid after unexplained death of couple in flat

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren Rachel Guy

Derek Hurles and Nicole McGeachin were found dead in Thornliebank in Glasgow.

Tributes have been paid to a couple who were found dead in a flat.

The bodies of Derek Hurles and Nicole McGeachin, both 23, were discovered in their home in Stoneside Square, Thornliebank, Glasgow.

STV News understands a smell of gas was coming from the flat when they were found dead at 10.10am on Monday.

Police: Investigations are continuing into their deaths.
Mr Hurles was a bricklayer at housing firm CCG Scotland.

Alastair Wylie, chairman and chief executive of CCG, said: "We were all extremely saddened to hear of the death of Derek and his girlfriend, Nicole.

"Derek was well liked by colleagues and a very hard working bricklayer who joined CCG as an apprentice in 2013.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this sad time."

The flat has been boarded up while investigations into the cause of the death continue.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 10.10am, police were called to a report of a concern for a person on Stoneside Square, Thorniebank.

"Emergency services attended and on arrival police discovered two bodies within a property.

Couple: Emergency services were called.
"Officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries into the circumstances.

"The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained.

"Police are working with partner agencies and taking all precautionary measures."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 10.33am on Monday to attend an incident on Stoneside Square in Glasgow.

"We dispatched a paramedic response unit to the scene."

