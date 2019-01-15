Sex attacker told student 'I need to do this' in rape bid

Temesgen Teame pounced on the 18-year-old after following her from a bar in Glasgow.

A man tried to rape a student while she on holiday in Scotland.

Temesgen Teame pounced on the 18-year-old woman after following her from Bloc bar in Glasgow city centre.

He forced the French teenager into a lane and told her: "You are beautiful. I need to do this."

The 23-year-old, from Castlemilk, was only snared when staff at a nearby pub heard the victim's cries.

Teame later confessed the bar workers had stopped him from actually raping the girl.

He was jailed for five years at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday having earlier pleaded guilty to abduction and attempted rape.

Lord Matthews said: "She was on holiday with two friends - that turned into a nightmare."

The judge said the jail term would have been seven years, but for the guilty plea.

He told Teame: "The psychological damage (for the girl) will undoubtedly be considerable and long lasting."

The victim had been on a night out with friends last July. She later left the bar on Bath Street as CCTV caught a Teame following her.

The sex attacker managed to pull her into nearby St Vincent Lane. The teenager was shoved to the ground as Teame began molesting her.



Prosecutor Martin Richardson QC said: "She screamed and shouted for help. She tried talking to him saying that he did not need to do this.

"She was crying and begging him to stop. Teame said 'You are too beautiful. I really need to do this'."

He added: "Throughout the incident she was terrified and believed she was going to be raped."

The teenager's screams got the attention of workers at the nearby Stereo pub. Two passing police officers were then alerted.

Mr Richardson told the hearing: "He then made off, but was pursued by three members of bar staff. He was brought to the ground by them and eventually arrested."

The court heard Teame was originally from Eritrea in Africa. He moved to Scotland in 2015 having escaped "political and civil unrest" in his homeland.

Teame was placed on the sex offenders list indefinitely. He is also likely to face deportation.

