Search to find missing boy last seen leaving school

Jason Phillips, 13, was last seen leaving Cumnock Academy in East Ayrshire on Monday.

A search has been launched for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at a school.

Jason Phillips was last seen leaving Cumnock Academy in East Ayrshire at 3.45pm on Monday.

He is 5ft 4in, slim, has light brown hair, blue eyes and has braces on his teeth.

The youngster was wearing a Cumnock Academy uniform with a turquoise/blue length padded jacket, black trousers, white shirt and black Nike trainers.

Sergeant James Abbott said: "Jason has been missing before but given his age, it's imperative we locate him and make sure he is safe and well.

"His family and friends are understandably concerned and just want him to get in touch.

"I also appeal to Jason directly to call either his family or police to let us know that he is safe."