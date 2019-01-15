Missing boy, 13, last seen leaving school found safe

Jason Phillips had been missing overnight after failing to return home from school.

Found: Jason had been missing overnight.

A 13-year-old boy who had been missing overnight in Ayrshire has been found safe.

Jason Phillips was reported missing on Monday after failing to return home after leaving his school in Cumnock at around 3.45pm.

Police have now confirmed that he has been traced and have thanked the public for their assistance.

A spokeswoman said: "Jason Phillips who had been missing form Cumnock since Monday 14 January 2019 has now been traced safe and well."

