Scots bakery wins World Championship Scotch Pie Award

Kerr Little of The Little Bakery, Dumfries, was said to have 'nailed everything' with his pastry.

Winner: The Little Bakery scooped World Championship Scotch Pie Award. SWNS

A bakery from Dumfries has won the 20th World Championship Scotch Pie Award.

Kerr Little of The Little Bakery was said by judges to have "absolutely nailed everything" with his winning pastry.

The pie-shaped trophy was presented by TV host Carol Smillie at a ceremony in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire on Tuesday.

Mr Little said: "This has been a special day. "This is something that we never imagined.

"We have always entered and tried, but never to think we would reach the pinnacle.

Ceremony: The pie-shaped trophy was presented by TV host Carol Smillie. SWNS

"The challenge now going forward is even greater."

The 75-year-old started the business "from scratch" with his son Nic, who is the baker, six years ago.

They employ almost 20 staff and have previously finished runner-up in the category.

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers, said: "When it comes to Scotch pie there are so many components to get right.

"There's making sure the shell is the right thickness, the quality of the meat in the filing has to be top notch, seasoning with spices and cooking and the way it's finished off - so many variables.

"It's such a simple looking product, but such a complex thing.

'Kerr absolutely nailed everything - it looked great, tasted great - and it shone above all the other entrants.' Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers

"Kerr absolutely nailed everything - it looked great, tasted great - and it shone above all the other entrants."

More than 80 butchers and bakers entered over 450 pies, sausage rolls, bridies, savouries and apple pies into the competition.

Some 200 hopefuls attended the awards, with 11 category winners selected.

Ms Smillie said: "I have announced the winner for four years in a row now and I know what it means to win so I am delighted for The Little Bakery and for what the year ahead holds.

"But for every winner here today, they can be proud and I hope they all see business boom as they all enjoy their well-deserved success."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.