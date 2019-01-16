Drugs linked to young couple discovered dead in flat

Derek Hurles and Nicole McGeachin, both 23, were found in Thornliebank, Glasgow.

Death: The couple were found dead in a house.

Drugs have been linked to the deaths of a couple whose bodies were found in a flat.

The bodies of Derek Hurles and Nicole McGeachin, both 23, were discovered in their home in Stoneside Square, Thornliebank, Glasgow.

Drugs are one line of inquiry being investigated by police as a cause of their deaths.

Mr Hurles was a bricklayer at housing firm CCG Scotland.

Police: Officers are investigating the double death.

Alastair Wylie, chairman and chief executive of CCG, said: "We were all extremely saddened to hear of the death of Derek and his girlfriend, Nicole.

"Derek was well liked by colleagues and a very hard working bricklayer who joined CCG as an apprentice in 2013.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this sad time."

The house was boarded up while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "Police are working with partner agencies and taking all precautionary measures."

Tributes: The company Mr Hurles worked for paid tribute to him.

