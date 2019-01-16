Firefighters battle blaze at Rangers' training ground

Emergency crews were called after the fire broke out shortly before 9am on Wednesday.

Rangers: Three appliances sent to the scene. Geograph by G Laird / Cropped

Firefighters are battling a blaze at Rangers' training ground in East Dunbartonshire.

Emergency crews were called to the centre in Milngavie after a building fire broke out shortly before 9am on Wednesday morning.

Three appliances were called out and around 15 firefighters are currently battling the fire at the centre on Auchenhowie Road.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We received reports of a building fire at The Rangers Training Centre in Milngavie.

"Three appliances are currently at the scene.

"No casualties have been reported."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.