Free parking spaces could be axed on Sundays in Glasgow

Proposals to introduce on-street parking charges seven-days a week have now been put forward.

Parking: Currently free on Sundays.

Council officials have revealed proposals to end free Sunday car parking in Glasgow city centre.

Currently there are no charges for using on-street parking bays on Sundays but the council say this is leading to a lack of available spaces which in turn causes congestion and brings an unnecessary level of pollution to the area.

Proposals to introduce on-street parking charges seven days a week have now been put forward that if successful will bring a "sufficient supply" of short term parking spaces for business, tourism, shopping and leisure.

It is also hoped people will be encouraged to use more sustainable forms of transport or utilise the city centre's 12,000-plus car park spaces.

There are also plans to extend the size of taxi ranks at six key locations around the city centre so there is greater scope for the taxi trade to pick up on the demand for transport. A no waiting restriction would also be applied to single yellow lines between 8am and 7pm.

The council will now share the proposals with professional drivers' groups, such as blue light emergency services, hauliers and other motoring organisations before a public consultation is held to gather views from the wider public.

A spokesman for the council said: "These proposals are in the initial stages and a full public consultation will be held in due course.

"The current situation leads to a number of problems such as congestion, frustration for motorists struggling to find somewhere to park, difficulties with loading and unloading vehicles, all underlined by unacceptable levels of pollution.

"The proposals are about ensuring the best and most even use of the limited space for street parking in the city centre. But they are also about encouraging better use of under-utilised car parks and encouraging a shift to more sustainable forms of transport.

"The recent Connectivity Commission report highlighted the need for radical change in the city's transport system. These proposals will add to the effort to reform the city centre's transport system."

Under the proposals, the charges for Sunday on-street parking would be around £1 for 15 mins with a maximum stay of two hours.

City Parking's city centre car parks currently charge a Sunday flat rate of £3-3.50.

