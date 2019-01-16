  • STV
  • MySTV

Developer told to stop felling trees in Glasgow's west end

Gavin Stuart Gavin Stuart

Queensberry Properties failed to get permission before the work started on Otago Lane.

Otago lane: Campaigners oppose the development (file pic).
Otago lane: Campaigners oppose the development (file pic). 2019 Google

A developer has been ordered to stop cutting down trees in Glasgow's west end.

Queensberry Properties had begun clearing land between Otago Lane and the River Kelvin on Tuesday before council staff arrived and told workers to stand down.

The council then issued a temporary stop order forcing work at the site to halt for 28 days.

Queensberry has advanced planning consent to build 49 homes on the land, but officials from Glasgow City Council say the developer failed to meet conditions before starting to fell the trees.

A council spokesman said the developer now has 28 days to engage with the council and ensure these conditions are met before work can resume.

As part of the process, the Edinburgh-based developer must put forward a plan showing how work will be carried out in accordance with regulations protecting local wildlife.

Landscaping works which allow some of the present trees to be kept must also be agreed on with council planners before work can resume.

'This notice will prevent any works being carried out for 28 days from the date of service, and is being served as the developer has not yet met the pre-start conditions to carry out development of any nature on the site'
Glasgow City Council spokesman

The spokesman said: "Planning enforcement officers from the council served a temporary stop notice today.

"They spoke to the developer this morning and informed them of this and requested that work cease.

"This notice will prevent any works being carried out for 28 days from the date of service, and is being served as the developer has not yet met the pre-start conditions to carry out development of any nature on the site."

The land is a designated conservation area, and forms part of a "green corridor" between Kelvingrove Park and the Botanic Gardens.

Species including otters, kingfishers and bats all make their homes in the area.

Local campaigners have long-opposed the development, and turned out on Tuesday to protest as work began.

The Save our Lane campaign said on its Facebook page: "A success, thanks to all who have supported this campaign.

"However, this might well be a stay of execution. There is no end period of this stop notice, and we understand it can last for only up to 28 days. Please stay tuned, the saga continues."

Queensberry Properties has been approached for comment.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.