Developer told to stop felling trees in Glasgow's west end

Queensberry Properties failed to get permission before the work started on Otago Lane.

Otago lane: Campaigners oppose the development (file pic). 2019 Google

A developer has been ordered to stop cutting down trees in Glasgow's west end.

Queensberry Properties had begun clearing land between Otago Lane and the River Kelvin on Tuesday before council staff arrived and told workers to stand down.

The council then issued a temporary stop order forcing work at the site to halt for 28 days.

Queensberry has advanced planning consent to build 49 homes on the land, but officials from Glasgow City Council say the developer failed to meet conditions before starting to fell the trees.

A council spokesman said the developer now has 28 days to engage with the council and ensure these conditions are met before work can resume.

As part of the process, the Edinburgh-based developer must put forward a plan showing how work will be carried out in accordance with regulations protecting local wildlife.

Landscaping works which allow some of the present trees to be kept must also be agreed on with council planners before work can resume.

'This notice will prevent any works being carried out for 28 days from the date of service, and is being served as the developer has not yet met the pre-start conditions to carry out development of any nature on the site' Glasgow City Council spokesman

The spokesman said: "Planning enforcement officers from the council served a temporary stop notice today.

"They spoke to the developer this morning and informed them of this and requested that work cease.

"This notice will prevent any works being carried out for 28 days from the date of service, and is being served as the developer has not yet met the pre-start conditions to carry out development of any nature on the site."

The land is a designated conservation area, and forms part of a "green corridor" between Kelvingrove Park and the Botanic Gardens.

Species including otters, kingfishers and bats all make their homes in the area.

Local campaigners have long-opposed the development, and turned out on Tuesday to protest as work began.

The Save our Lane campaign said on its Facebook page: "A success, thanks to all who have supported this campaign.

"However, this might well be a stay of execution. There is no end period of this stop notice, and we understand it can last for only up to 28 days. Please stay tuned, the saga continues."

Queensberry Properties has been approached for comment.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.