Son told mum 'I love you' as he stabbed her 30 times

Kyle Morrison, 20, tried to murder his mum during frenzied attack in Glasgow flat.

Kyle Morrison is being detained at Carstairs. Police Scotland

A student stabbed his mum 30 times and choked her during a frenzied murder bid at their Glasgow home.

Kyle Morrison repeatedly apologised to Sharon Morrison after he attacked her with a knife at the flat in Jordanhill last August before choking her while saying: "I love you so much".

The 20 year-old then left her to go into his room and listen to music as she lay for 20 minutes thinking she was going to die.

When she begged him to phone an ambulance he told her he would only do it when he was "ready".

Morrison pleaded guilty to attempted murder at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The trial heard Morrison and his mum had enjoyed a "good" relationship while growing up, but, in the days leading up to the attack, the student penned letters about harming her.

Prosecutor Lynsey MacDonald said this included "setting out in detail" a plan to kill the 51-year-old .

The victim had just finished work when she was attacked on August 22 last year.

'He repeatedly said sorry as he stabbed her, before he put his arm around his stricken mum and began strangling her' Prosecutor Lynsey MacDonald

As she was getting changed, Morrison suddenly appeared and started lashing out at her with a knife.

Miss MacDonald said: "He repeatedly said sorry as he stabbed her, before he put his arm around his stricken mum and began strangling her."

The prosecutor told the court: "She begged him to stop and to let her go."

Morrison eventually dialled 999 and stated: "Oh my f***ing God, I tried to kill my mum. You better get on to that."

Paramedics went on to discover Ms Morrison still on the floor and found she had at least 30 stab wounds as well as a collapsed lung.

Morrison was arrested in Edinburgh the next day. The court was told the 20-year-old is currently in the State Hospital at Carstairs on a treatment order.

Lord Mulholland told him: "You have pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of your mother, stabbing her at least 30 times."

Morrison, a first offender, will remain at Carstairs as sentencing was deferred for reports.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.