Cats locked in carriers and abandoned at roadside

The animals were found behind metal gates near Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, on Sunday.

Abandoned: Cats dumped at side of road.

Two cats have been abandoned at the side of a road in North Lanarkshire.

The animals, which were dumped in carriers behind metal gates at Hillend Quarry, Airdrie Road, Caldercruix, were found on Sunday.

They were spotted by a member of the public who contacted the Scottish SPCA.

Staff said they were unsure how long the male cats were left without any food or water.

Rescued: It was unclear how long the male cats were left without any food or water.

The animal welfare charity is now appealing for information.

Inspector Sian Robertson said, "These two cats are lucky they were spotted by a vigilant person driving past.

"Although they were just off a main road, they were mostly hidden away behind the fence, gate and a small stone wall.

"Both cats are male but, unfortunately, they aren't chipped.

"We are unsure how long these poor guys were there for and they were left without any food and water.

"If anyone in the area recognises these two or has any information on who may have abandoned them, we would urge you to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999."

