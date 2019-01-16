Pensioner dies after van collision as he crossed road

The 84-year-old man died in hospital after being hit by the vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Abernethy Drive: Police appealing for information after fatal collision (file pic). 2019 Google

An 84-year-old man has died in hospital after he was hit by a van on a residential street in Renfrewshire.

The pensioner was crossing Abernethy Drive in Linwood when he was struck by the Vauxhall Combo at around 4.45pm on Tuesday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he later died.

The 51-year-old man driving the van was not injured.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to call them on 101.

