Doctor speaks out over racist patient at her surgery

Dr Punam Krishan's tweet about a patient who didn't want an 'Asian doctor' went viral.

Dr Krishan: Spoke out after she received racist comments. Getty

A GP in Glasgow has gone viral on Twitter after tweeting about an exchange her receptionist had with a patient.

Dr Punam Krishan praised the colleague who dealt with a patient who said "I don't want to see an Asian doctor".

She said the receptionist explained that Dr Krishan was Scottish, only to be told: "She doesn't look Scottish."

When the receptionist said: "What do Scottish people look like?" the patient was silent and took their appointment card.

Dr Krishan told STV News this isn't the first time she's faced such attitudes.

"It needs to be talked about because when you strip us back, we're all the same" she said.

"Last year, I wrote a column for the Scotsman on GP burnout. The comments on it had to be disabled after it was targeted with racial abuse.

"I was absolutely horrified."

'I was absolutely horrified' Dr Punam Krishan

"People were telling me to go home - but where would I go? My home is in the west end of Glasgow!"

Dr Krishan's post on Twitter has now been retweeted more than 63,000 times.

"I've been beautifully surprised by the reaction" she said.

"Scotland is a diverse, multicultural country that should be celebrated.

"But I think there is a wider conversation to be had about discrimination within the NHS.

"It should be a place without any barriers.

"A safe space for medicine. That's why I'm speaking out."

