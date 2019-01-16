Woman dies after falling from horse at racing stables

Natasha Galpin, 22, sustained fatal injuries in the accident near Dumfries.

Natasha Galpin: Team paid tributes after rider's death.

A woman has died after falling from a horse at a racing stables near Dumfries.

Natasha Galpin, 22, sustained fatal injuries when her horse suffered a ruptured artery causing a "tragic accident" at Iain Jardine stables in Dumfries and Galloway on Tuesday morning.

The racing team has paid tribute to Ms Galpin as police began an investigation into her death.

They said: "It is with great sadness that the Team at Iain Jardine Racing wish to report that we suffered a tragic accident on our grass gallops on Tuesday morning which has resulted in the untimely death of a member of our team, Natasha Galpin, as well as the loss of a horse.

"Sadly, our horse suffered Gutteral Pouch Mycosis (a ruptured artery) during work, resulting in the unavoidable and unpredictable accident. He was given all the necessary care and treatment required and the owners were immediately informed.

"Our main priority throughout has been Natasha and the rest of our staff, who are distraught at the loss of a colleague and friend but have been extremely supportive of each other."

The statement said Ms Galpin was an "experienced and valued" member of the racing team, who was an accomplished event rider.

It continued: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Natasha's parents and sisters at this very sad time and we hope you will join us in respecting their privacy."

