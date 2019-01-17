Crimestoppers offer £10,000 reward to solve man's murder

BillyJoe Bates died four days after he was found seriously injured in broad daylight.

Scotland Crimestoppers are offering a £10,000 reward for information into the death of a man who was found seriously injured in the street.

BillyJoe Bates died in hospital four days after he was found on Ashfield Street, Glasgow at around 2.30pm on November 18, 2018.

It is unclear whether the 28-year-old sustained his injuries in the street where he was found or whether an incident had occurred in a property in the local area.

Angela Parker, from Scotland Crimestoppers said Mr Bates family are "desperate for answers".

"Our charity believes everyone has the right to feel safe from crime wherever they live" she said.

"We know the circumstances of BillyJoe's death are unclear and his passing has left friends and family heartbroken.

"His family are especially devastated and are desperate for answers as to what happened.

"BillyJoe was found with serious injuries lying in a residential street in broad daylight on a Sunday afternoon.

"Someone will have information about this murder and we are appealing for anyone in the know to speak up and help keep our city safe."

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

