Girl held for 'assaulting boy in knife attack' at school

The incident happened at Dumfries Academy on Thursday morning.

Dumfries: Police recovered a knife.

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a boy in a knife attack at a school.

The incident is said to have happened at Dumfries Academy at 10am on Thursday.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the school.

The boy was treated for a minor injury.

Officers recovered a knife during the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A knife was recovered during the incident and the boy was treated for a superficial injury following the assault."

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

