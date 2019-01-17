Girl held for 'assaulting boy in knife attack' at school
The incident happened at Dumfries Academy on Thursday morning.
A 13-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a boy in a knife attack at a school.
The incident is said to have happened at Dumfries Academy at 10am on Thursday.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the school.
The boy was treated for a minor injury.
Officers recovered a knife during the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A knife was recovered during the incident and the boy was treated for a superficial injury following the assault."
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
