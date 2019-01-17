Two-vehicle crash leaves road closed in both directions

Emergency crews on scene as dual carriageway shut in both directions near Kilmarnock.

A77: Is a busy road near Glasgow. Google 2019

A major road has been closed after a road crash near Kilmarnock.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the smash on the A77 between the Meiklewood and Grassyards junctions.

Emergency services, including air ambulance were in attendance at the two-vehicle crash.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the incident is "serious" and said the road will not be reopened in time for rush hour.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach buses, who operate in the area, said that "all roads in and around the town are at a stand still".

Frank Beattie, a Kilmarnock resident, described the scene on Twitter.

He said: "There seems to be a major accident on the A77 near Fenwick, with police, ambulance and fire services in attendance, as well as a helicopter."