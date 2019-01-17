Council worker dies after being struck by bin lorry

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place on Thursday.

East Kilbride: Man died after being struck by lorry. Google

A council worker has died after being struck by a bin lorry in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Mount Cameron Drive North, East Kilbride at around 10.15am on Thursday and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known if the bin lorry driver was injured in the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of a man being struck by a bin lorry on Mount Cameron Drive North.

"Police and ambulance attended however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The health and safety executive has been informed and officers continue to carry out enquires.

"Any witnesses or anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact road police in Motherwell on 101."

Michael McGlynn, executive director of Community and Enterprise Resources at South Lanarkshire Council, said: "We are deeply saddened at the death of our colleague and our sympathies go out to his family, friends and workmates.

"We are providing support to those affected by this tragic incident, and the council will of course assist the police with their enquiries."

