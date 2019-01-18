Sex attacker jailed for trying to rape a sleeping man

The 58-year-old targeted the 22-year-old victim at a flat in Glasgow.

High Court: John Clarkson jailed over sex-attack. STV

A sex attacker who attempted to rape a sleeping man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

John Clarkson first performed a sex act on the 22-year-old victim in a flat in Lauriston, Glasgow, in February 2016 before continuing the assault when he woke up.

The 58-year-old from West Lothian claimed the younger man had consented to the sexual activity, but a jury rejected the claims at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.

First offender Clarkson was found guilty of assaulting the victim when he was asleep and under the influence of alcohol and attempting to rape him when he was awake.

A judge told him that there was "no alternative to a custodial sentence."

Lord Kinclaven added: "You have been convicted of a serious sexual offence."

Clarkson was also convicted of failing to appear at the High Court in Livingston on November 20, 2017.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan said: "As the case called he was lying on the way towards death in a hotel room in Glasgow when he was found by the emergency services."

He said Clarkson then spent several weeks in hospital and added: "He has struggled from that day to the present with depression and the like."

Lord Kinclaven jailed Clarkson for six months for the failure to appear but said that it would run concurrently with the sentence for the attempted rape because of his mental health issues.

Clarkson was placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely following his conviction.

