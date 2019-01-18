Driver killed as van ploughs into lorry parked in lay-by

The 35-year-old man died at the scene in crash which closed the A77 for hours.

A77: The incident happened in Kilmarnock. Google 2019

A man has died after his van ploughed into a parked lorry.

The 35-year-old driver was travelling south on the A77 when his van hit a lorry parked in a lay-by at around 1.45pm on Thursday.

Police, fire, ambulance and an air ambulance were called, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old driver of the lorry was uninjured in the incident.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours while police investigated the crash.

Constable John Denholm said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone who saw the Fiat Ducato van driving on the A77 before the crash happened.



"If anyone has dashcam footage that may help our investigation, I would ask them to get in contact with officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

