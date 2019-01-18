Woman, 21, dies in hospital after being struck by car 

The 21-year-old was crossing Ayr Road near Giffnock when she was struck.

Fatal: Woman died after being struck by car.

A young woman has died after being struck by a car in East Renfrewshire.

The 21-year-old was crossing Ayr Road near Woodvale Avenue in Giffnock, when she was hit by the silver car at around 7.35am on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she later died.

Relatives have been informed, but the victim has not yet been named.

The driver of the car was uninjured but has been left badly shaken by the incident.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for information and checking for any CCTV footage which could assist their enquiries.

Sergeant Andrew Mair said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident. People may have been making their way to work or heading out for the papers and I would ask them to contact us if they have any information."

