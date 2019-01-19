Pensioner with dementia fails to return home after walk
Allan Burns, from Renfrewshire, was last seen on Friday at around 3.15pm.
A 71-year-old man with dementia has gone missing from Renfrewshire.
Allan Burns, from Kilbarchan, was last seen on Friday at around 3.15pm on the village's cycle path heading towards Lochwinnoch.
He was reported missing by his family when he failed to return home.
Mr Burns is around 5ft 8in, is of slim build, has short grey hair, green eyes and is clean shaven.
When last seen he was wearing a grey tammy hat, a khaki-green waterproof jacket with tartan lining, dark blue jeans, grey walking boots and a maroon and grey striped scarf.
'Allan, who has not returned home, has dementia, is without his medication and as the weather gets colder our concern increases'Sergeant Kevin Carter
Sergeant Kevin Carter said: "Allan, who has not returned home, has dementia, is without his medication and as the weather gets colder our concern increases.
"It is imperative that we find him quickly.
"He goes walking along the cycle path regularly and knows the Kilbarchan, Lochwinnoch and Castle Semple areas well.
"We would ask anyone who uses this cycle path to look out for him, or to think back - do you remember seeing someone matching his description yesterday?
"We would also ask Allan himself to get in touch with police or his family to let us know you are okay."
If you have any information, call 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.