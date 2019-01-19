Two dead after pigeon dropping infection at hospital 

Two patients who contracted a fungal infection, linked to pigeon droppings, have died.

Glasgow: The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Two patients who contracted a rare fungal infection, linked to pigeon droppings, have died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGCC)confirmed an elderly patient died but from an unrelated cause.

A second patient also died but the factors contributing to the death are still being investigated.

NHSGCC also said that a likely source was found in a non-public area away from wards and the droppings were removed.

The health board said that the small number of child and adult patients who are vulnerable to this infection are receiving medication to prevent potential infection which has proved effective.

A NHSGGC spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with the families at this distressing time.

"Due to patient confidentiality we cannot share further details of the two cases.

"The organism is harmless to the vast majority of people and rarely causes disease in humans."

NHSGCC said that during the course of investigations a separate issue arose with the sealant in some of the shower rooms.

The health board has also installed portable HEPA filter units in specific areas, which filter the air continuously.

As a further precaution, a specific group of patients are being moved within the hospital due to their clinical diagnosis and ongoing treatment.



Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.