Banknote forger in court for new scam after early release

John Farrell, 60, formed bogus companies to carry out the £180,591 VAT fraud.

Glasgow: John Farrell will be sentenced at the city's sheriff court.
Glasgow: John Farrell will be sentenced at the city's sheriff court.

A failed businessman once jailed for printing his own money set up a lucrative scam to repay a high court confiscation order.

John Farrell - who had owned a £1m home - formed bogus companies to carry out the fraud after being freed early from prison.

Fake passports were used to help in the crime - including one in the name of comedian Mark Watson.

Farrell also gave himself an alias, but he was snared when HMRC recognised him from a news report of his previous court case.

The shamed 60-year-old now faces another jail-term after appearing in the dock at Glasgow Sheriff Court,

He pleaded guilty to a £180,591 fraud by forming five limited companies in false names and making VAT claims between July 2011 and December 2012.

Farrell also admitted transferring £75,000 into bank accounts and using the cash to pay his high court confiscation order.

'You have shown a contempt for the court by using proceeds of a fraud to repay a previous confiscation order'
Sheriff Andrew Cubie

Sheriff Andrew Cubie told Farrell: "You have shown a contempt for the court by using proceeds of a fraud to repay a previous confiscation order."

In July 2009, Farrell was sentenced to five years and eight months for producing counterfeit notes at EWM Solutions, in East Kilbride.

Farrell's business had crashed, but his love of the high life saw him turn to crime.

He had owned a luxury home in Thorntonhall, Lanarkshire, drove Jaguar and Porsche cars as well as regularly jetting off on exotic holidays.

His Oxford graduate son Craig, 32, who also admitted making the notes, was also jailed at the time for two years and nine months.

Farrell was later handed a £96,000 confiscation order.

In relation to his latest crimes, the court heard that suspicion was raised about three companies claiming VAT from HMRC linked to the same bank account.

A probe revealed one called Impressurex Ltd was formed by an Andrew Strachan.

A visit was arranged with the director of this firm and a HMRC officer met with Andrew Strachan.

'The HMRC officer saw a picture of John Farrell in a national newspaper in relation to his confiscation hearing. The officer identified Farrell as the person she met called Andrew Strachan'
Prosecutor Gerard Drugan

Prosecutor Gerard Drugan said: "Several weeks later in October 2012 the HMRC officer saw a picture of John Farrell in a national newspaper in relation to his confiscation hearing.

"The officer identified Farrell as the person she met called Andrew Strachan."

It was confirmed only one John Farrell in Scotland had a confiscation order.

In December 2012, two false companies paid more than £70,000 into Elizabeth Farrell's account and on three separate dates £25,000 was paid to Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Mr Drugan said: "Money paid by John Farrell were transferred to the court via Elizabeth Farrell's bank.

"The money was from the fake company VAT claims."

Farrell was then held in June 2013. Two laptop bags were found in his loft containing incriminating paperwork and phones.

There were notes on the mobiles describing fake accents to be used when calling HMRC about the bogus companies.

Sim cards holding director and company names were also found at Farrell's home.

His fingerprints were discovered on material used to carry out the fraud.

'The passport office confirmed all submitted passports were fake. Some fake passports used the same photograph'
Prosecutor Gerard Drugan

Mr Drugan added: "The passport office confirmed all submitted passports were fake. Some fake passports used the same photograph."

The court heard there was a fake passport in the name of comedian Mark Watson.

Farrell, who was released from his sentence early, was remanded in custody and sent back to the High Court for them to consider what to do with the outstanding portion of his sentence.

He will return to the sheriff court next month to be sentenced by Sheriff Cubie, who branded his crime "a very serious, sustained and significant fraud".

Farrell's wife Elizabeth, 57, and sons Craig and Paul, 29, were also charged with the fraud, but prosecutors accepted their not guilty pleas.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.