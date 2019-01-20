Search launched for missing pensioner with dementia

Helen Pate, 77, who uses a three-wheeled walker, was last seen on Saturday in South Lanarkshire.

A 77-year-old woman with dementia has gone missing from South Lanarkshire.

Helen Pate, who uses a three-wheeled walker, was last seen on Saturday at around 9.45am at her home on Newfield Road in Stonehouse.

She was reported missing at 6pm when she failed to return.

'It is out of character for Helen to go missing and therefore we are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing' Inspector Susan McGinlay

Inspector Susan McGinlay said: "It is out of character for Helen to go missing and therefore we are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

"Helen has dementia and therefore may appear slightly confused.

"We would ask anyone who has seen her to get in contact with police as soon as possible.

"She has a bus pass on her and is known to visit the East Kilbride, Carntyne and Lanark areas, however we do believe she headed to East Kilbride.

"Think back, have you seen her on public transport? We urge you to get in contact."

If you have any information that could help, call 101.

